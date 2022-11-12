English
    Mirza Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.65 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 481.65 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 392.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.74 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 26.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.14 crore in September 2022 up 13.24% from Rs. 59.29 crore in September 2021.

    Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2021.

    Mirza Intl shares closed at 290.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.00% returns over the last 6 months and 249.85% over the last 12 months.

    Mirza International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations481.65483.82392.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations481.65483.82392.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.8486.8767.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods291.08167.40143.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-103.3811.9717.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.4230.3625.57
    Depreciation16.3617.5418.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.57111.2090.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7558.4830.31
    Other Income3.042.0610.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.7860.5441.15
    Interest6.295.327.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.4955.2233.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.4955.2233.81
    Tax11.8014.247.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.6940.9926.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.6940.9926.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.7441.0126.76
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.723.412.22
    Diluted EPS2.723.412.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.723.412.22
    Diluted EPS2.723.412.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

