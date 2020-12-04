PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mirza Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 271.79 Crore, Down 11.19% Y-O-Y

Dec 4, 2020 / 10:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.79 crore in September 2020 down 11.19% from Rs. 306.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.32 crore in September 2020 down 34.04% from Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.70 crore in September 2020 down 27.69% from Rs. 45.22 crore in September 2019.

Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2019.

Close

Mirza Intl shares closed at 56.60 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.17% returns over the last 6 months and 1.43% over the last 12 months.

Mirza International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations271.7983.11306.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations271.7983.11306.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials62.9429.6380.89
Purchase of Traded Goods138.9549.6078.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.44-37.2214.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.1617.5126.11
Depreciation15.6512.4920.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses60.0024.5760.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.54-13.4724.25
Other Income0.510.140.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.05-13.3324.45
Interest11.2610.2913.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.79-23.6210.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.79-23.6210.81
Tax-0.52-0.391.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.32-23.239.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.32-23.239.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.32-23.239.58
Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.53-1.930.80
Diluted EPS0.53-1.930.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.53-1.930.80
Diluted EPS0.53-1.930.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Mirza International #Mirza Intl #Results
first published: Dec 4, 2020 10:22 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.