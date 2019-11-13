Mirza Intl Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 306.04 crore, up 3.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.04 crore in September 2019 up 3.47% from Rs. 295.78 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2019 down 40.54% from Rs. 16.11 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.22 crore in September 2019 up 5.98% from Rs. 42.67 crore in September 2018.

Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2018.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 62.10 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.97% returns over the last 6 months and -28.83% over the last 12 months.