Mirza Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.31 crore, down 65.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.31 crore in March 2023 down 65.52% from Rs. 444.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2023 down 92.37% from Rs. 30.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2023 down 81.18% from Rs. 59.04 crore in March 2022.

Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 54.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -81.89% returns over the last 6 months and -71.78% over the last 12 months.