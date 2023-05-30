English
    Mirza Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.31 crore, down 65.52% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.31 crore in March 2023 down 65.52% from Rs. 444.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2023 down 92.37% from Rs. 30.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2023 down 81.18% from Rs. 59.04 crore in March 2022.

    Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.

    Mirza Intl shares closed at 54.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -81.89% returns over the last 6 months and -71.78% over the last 12 months.

    Mirza International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.31594.88444.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.31594.88444.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.0680.9888.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.03237.15216.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.45-4.28-72.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.2431.5228.97
    Depreciation6.1217.0410.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.92149.95112.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.3982.5160.23
    Other Income4.611.27-11.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9983.7848.83
    Interest1.926.456.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.0777.3342.16
    Exceptional Items--0.02--
    P/L Before Tax3.0777.3542.16
    Tax0.7719.7711.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.3157.5830.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.3157.5830.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.3157.5830.24
    Equity Share Capital27.6424.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.174.792.51
    Diluted EPS0.174.792.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.174.792.51
    Diluted EPS0.174.792.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am