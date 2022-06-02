Mirza Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.60 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.60 crore in March 2022 up 42.14% from Rs. 312.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.24 crore in March 2022 up 240.2% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.04 crore in March 2022 up 45.63% from Rs. 40.54 crore in March 2021.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2021.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 230.05 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 133.55% returns over the last 6 months and 330.81% over the last 12 months.