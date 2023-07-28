Mirza Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.60 crore, down 73.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.60 crore in June 2023 down 73.63% from Rs. 483.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2023 down 94.04% from Rs. 41.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.92 crore in June 2023 down 84.73% from Rs. 78.08 crore in June 2022.

Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.41 in June 2022.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 49.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -77.97% returns over the last 6 months and -80.07% over the last 12 months.