Mirza Intl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 483.82 crore, up 92.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 483.82 crore in June 2022 up 92.17% from Rs. 251.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.01 crore in June 2022 up 254.95% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.08 crore in June 2022 up 112.93% from Rs. 36.67 crore in June 2021.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2021.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 270.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 94.89% returns over the last 6 months and 337.48% over the last 12 months.