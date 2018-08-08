Mirza Intl consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 261.84 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 261.84 225.65 252.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 261.84 225.65 252.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 74.73 63.31 82.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 75.37 83.86 39.61 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.13 -47.58 8.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 22.65 23.71 21.26 Depreciation 7.87 8.88 7.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 55.03 60.98 56.18 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.31 32.50 36.56 Other Income 0.06 0.32 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.37 32.81 36.61 Interest 7.35 7.10 5.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.02 25.71 30.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.02 25.71 30.70 Tax 9.95 7.96 10.55 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.07 17.75 20.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.07 17.75 20.14 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.07 17.75 20.14 Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.50 1.48 1.67 Diluted EPS 1.50 1.48 1.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.50 1.48 1.67 Diluted EPS 1.50 1.48 1.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited