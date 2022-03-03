Mirza Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 589.57 crore, up 54.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.57 crore in December 2021 up 54.64% from Rs. 381.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.92 crore in December 2021 up 173.34% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.31 crore in December 2021 up 81.16% from Rs. 47.09 crore in December 2020.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2020.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 151.75 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 160.07% returns over the last 6 months and 178.95% over the last 12 months.