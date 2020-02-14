Mirza Intl Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 397.73 crore, up 29.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.73 crore in December 2019 up 29.51% from Rs. 307.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2019 up 185.81% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.29 crore in December 2019 up 98.23% from Rs. 29.91 crore in December 2018.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2018.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 56.00 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 0.81% over the last 12 months.