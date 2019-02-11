Mirza Intl Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 307.12 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.12 crore in December 2018 up 20.94% from Rs. 253.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2018 down 64.15% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.91 crore in December 2018 down 35.09% from Rs. 46.08 crore in December 2017.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 68.70 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.47% returns over the last 6 months and -49.74% over the last 12 months.