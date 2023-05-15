Mirch Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 516.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 516.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 302.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Mirch Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Mirch Tech shares closed at 2.10 on April 25, 2023 (BSE)