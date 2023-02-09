 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mirc Electronic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.47 crore, down 28.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 271.47 crore in December 2022 down 28.39% from Rs. 379.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 196.6% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 79.59% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021. Mirc Electronic shares closed at 15.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -46.74% over the last 12 months.
Mirc Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations271.47268.58379.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations271.47268.58379.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials185.19155.26251.06
Purchase of Traded Goods55.9618.0260.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.5655.5123.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.1916.7116.28
Depreciation2.022.072.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.4321.6419.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.76-0.635.97
Other Income1.450.260.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.376.31
Interest2.252.653.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.56-3.022.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.56-3.022.65
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.56-3.022.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.56-3.022.65
Equity Share Capital23.1123.1123.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.130.11
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.130.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.130.11
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.130.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:22 pm