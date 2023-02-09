Mirc Electronic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.47 crore, down 28.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 271.47 268.58 379.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 271.47 268.58 379.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 185.19 155.26 251.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 55.96 18.02 60.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.56 55.51 23.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.19 16.71 16.28 Depreciation 2.02 2.07 2.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 18.43 21.64 19.45 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.76 -0.63 5.97 Other Income 1.45 0.26 0.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.37 6.31 Interest 2.25 2.65 3.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.56 -3.02 2.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.56 -3.02 2.65 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.56 -3.02 2.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.56 -3.02 2.65 Equity Share Capital 23.11 23.11 23.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.11 -0.13 0.11 Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.13 0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.11 -0.13 0.11 Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.13 0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited