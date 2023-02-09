Mirc Electronic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.47 crore, down 28.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 271.47 crore in December 2022 down 28.39% from Rs. 379.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 196.6% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 79.59% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021.
|Mirc Electronic shares closed at 15.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -46.74% over the last 12 months.
|Mirc Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|271.47
|268.58
|379.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|271.47
|268.58
|379.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|185.19
|155.26
|251.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55.96
|18.02
|60.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.56
|55.51
|23.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.19
|16.71
|16.28
|Depreciation
|2.02
|2.07
|2.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.43
|21.64
|19.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-0.63
|5.97
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.26
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.37
|6.31
|Interest
|2.25
|2.65
|3.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-3.02
|2.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.56
|-3.02
|2.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.56
|-3.02
|2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.56
|-3.02
|2.65
|Equity Share Capital
|23.11
|23.11
|23.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited