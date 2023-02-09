English
    Mirc Electronic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.47 crore, down 28.39% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 271.47 crore in December 2022 down 28.39% from Rs. 379.07 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 196.6% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 79.59% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021.Mirc Electronic shares closed at 15.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -46.74% over the last 12 months.
    Mirc Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.47268.58379.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations271.47268.58379.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.19155.26251.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods55.9618.0260.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.5655.5123.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1916.7116.28
    Depreciation2.022.072.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4321.6419.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.76-0.635.97
    Other Income1.450.260.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.376.31
    Interest2.252.653.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.56-3.022.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.56-3.022.65
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.56-3.022.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.56-3.022.65
    Equity Share Capital23.1123.1123.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.130.11
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.130.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.130.11
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.130.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited