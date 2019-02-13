Mirc Electronic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 160.62 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.62 crore in December 2018 up 22.29% from Rs. 131.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018 down 52.72% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2018 down 21.74% from Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2017.

Mirc Electronic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Mirc Electronic shares closed at 21.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and -61.19% over the last 12 months.