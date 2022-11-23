Minolta Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 69.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 69.24% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 106.37% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Minolta Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Minolta Finance shares closed at 6.62 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 88.60% returns over the last 6 months and 202.28% over the last 12 months.