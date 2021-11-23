Minolta Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2021 down 7.26% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 75.47% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Minolta Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Minolta Finance shares closed at 2.19 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)