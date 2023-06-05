Minolta Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 235.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 235.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 114.58% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Minolta Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Minolta Finance shares closed at 10.80 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.25% returns over the last 6 months and 185.71% over the last 12 months.