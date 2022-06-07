Minolta Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 14.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 14.58% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 104.42% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Minolta Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Minolta Finance shares closed at 3.78 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.23% returns over the last 6 months and 168.09% over the last 12 months.