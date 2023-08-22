Minolta Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 37.65% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 27.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Minolta Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Minolta Finance shares closed at 13.01 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.88% returns over the last 6 months and 246.93% over the last 12 months.