Minolta Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 59.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 59.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Minolta Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Minolta Finance shares closed at 3.93 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 200.00% over the last 12 months.