Minolta Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 47.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.