Minolta Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 2.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 2.74% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 58.85% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Minolta Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Minolta Finance shares closed at 4.41 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)