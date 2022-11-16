Mini Diamonds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore, up 100.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore in September 2022 up 100.14% from Rs. 17.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 47.26% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
Mini Diamonds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.
|Mini Diamonds shares closed at 20.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.
|Mini Diamonds (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.99
|36.55
|17.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.99
|36.55
|17.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.02
|21.59
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.64
|19.01
|17.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.52
|-6.21
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|1.70
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.31
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.31
|0.26
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.29
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.29
|0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.29
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.29
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|0.85
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|0.85
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|0.85
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|0.85
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited