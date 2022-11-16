English
    Mini Diamonds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore, up 100.14% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore in September 2022 up 100.14% from Rs. 17.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 47.26% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    Mini Diamonds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

    Mini Diamonds shares closed at 20.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.

    Mini Diamonds (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.9936.5517.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.9936.5517.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.0221.59--
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.6419.0117.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.52-6.21-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.100.08
    Depreciation0.070.060.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.511.700.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.310.26
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.310.26
    Interest0.020.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.290.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.290.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.290.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.290.26
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.850.75
    Diluted EPS0.400.850.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.850.75
    Diluted EPS0.400.850.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

