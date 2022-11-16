Mini Diamonds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore, up 100.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore in September 2022 up 100.14% from Rs. 17.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 47.26% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Mini Diamonds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.