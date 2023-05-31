English
    Mini Diamonds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.03 crore, up 73.7% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.03 crore in March 2023 up 73.7% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 50.25% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 264.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Mini Diamonds shares closed at 17.87 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.

    Mini Diamonds (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.0342.9431.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.0342.9431.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.9928.6518.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.1311.107.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.451.824.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.130.12
    Depreciation0.280.060.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.020.931.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.25-0.19
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.25-0.19
    Interest0.130.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.24-0.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.24-0.20
    Tax-0.02--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.24-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.24-0.21
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.310.69-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.310.69-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.310.69-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.310.69-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am