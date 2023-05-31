Mini Diamonds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.03 crore, up 73.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.03 crore in March 2023 up 73.7% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 50.25% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 264.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
Mini Diamonds shares closed at 17.87 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.
|Mini Diamonds (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.03
|42.94
|31.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.03
|42.94
|31.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.99
|28.65
|18.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.13
|11.10
|7.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.45
|1.82
|4.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.13
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.06
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|0.93
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.25
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.25
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.13
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.24
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.24
|-0.20
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.24
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.24
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.69
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.69
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.69
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.69
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited