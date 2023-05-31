Mini Diamonds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.03 crore, up 73.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.03 crore in March 2023 up 73.7% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 50.25% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 264.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 17.87 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.