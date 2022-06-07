 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mini Diamonds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore, up 123.96% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore in March 2022 up 123.96% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 184.01% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 13.49 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 105.95% over the last 12 months.

Mini Diamonds (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.68 26.53 14.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.68 26.53 14.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.08 -- 0.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.75 28.57 18.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.62 -2.59 -5.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.10 0.19
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.28 0.35 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.09 0.22
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.09 0.22
Interest 0.02 -- -0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 0.09 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 0.09 0.23
Tax 0.01 -- -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 0.09 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 0.09 0.25
Equity Share Capital 3.45 3.45 3.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.61 0.26 0.73
Diluted EPS -0.61 0.26 0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.61 0.26 0.73
Diluted EPS -0.61 0.26 0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
