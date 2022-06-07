Mini Diamonds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore, up 123.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore in March 2022 up 123.96% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 184.01% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
Mini Diamonds shares closed at 13.49 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 105.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mini Diamonds (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.68
|26.53
|14.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.68
|26.53
|14.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.08
|--
|0.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.75
|28.57
|18.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.62
|-2.59
|-5.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.10
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|0.35
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.09
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.09
|0.22
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.09
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.09
|0.23
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.09
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.09
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|0.26
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|0.26
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|0.26
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|0.26
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited