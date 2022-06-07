Mini Diamonds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore, up 123.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore in March 2022 up 123.96% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 184.01% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 13.49 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 105.95% over the last 12 months.