Mini Diamonds Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, down 71.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in March 2019 down 71.45% from Rs. 48.40 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 4721.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2019 down 566.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2018.
Mini Diamonds shares closed at 3.97 on May 24, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Mini Diamonds (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.82
|21.64
|48.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.82
|21.64
|48.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.10
|5.30
|34.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|13.35
|36.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|2.05
|-25.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.05
|0.02
|Depreciation
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|0.23
|2.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|0.63
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|0.65
|0.33
|Interest
|0.41
|0.51
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.94
|0.14
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.45
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.94
|-0.31
|-0.16
|Tax
|-0.51
|--
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|-0.31
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|-0.31
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.14
|-0.91
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-4.14
|-0.91
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.14
|-0.91
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-4.14
|-0.91
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited