Mini Diamonds Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, down 71.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in March 2019 down 71.45% from Rs. 48.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 4721.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2019 down 566.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2018.

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 3.97 on May 24, 2019 (BSE)