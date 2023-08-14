Mini Diamonds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore, down 33.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore in June 2023 down 33.46% from Rs. 36.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 50.88% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 8.11% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Mini Diamonds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2022.

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 19.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 19.27% over the last 12 months.