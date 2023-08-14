English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mini Diamonds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore, down 33.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore in June 2023 down 33.46% from Rs. 36.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 50.88% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 8.11% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Mini Diamonds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2022.

    Mini Diamonds shares closed at 19.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 19.27% over the last 12 months.

    Mini Diamonds (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.3255.0336.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.3255.0336.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2329.9921.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.7722.1319.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.391.45-6.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.160.10
    Depreciation0.190.280.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.221.021.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.000.31
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.000.31
    Interest0.000.130.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.14-0.120.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.14-0.120.29
    Tax---0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.14-0.110.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.14-0.110.29
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.42-0.310.85
    Diluted EPS0.42-0.310.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.42-0.310.85
    Diluted EPS0.42-0.310.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Mini Diamonds #Mini Diamonds (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!