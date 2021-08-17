Mini Diamonds Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore, up 9272.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore in June 2021 up 9272.67% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 198.25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Mini Diamonds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 8.17 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 148.33% returns over the last 6 months and 199.27% over the last 12 months.