Mini Diamonds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 61.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in December 2022 up 61.86% from Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 170.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 181.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.