Mini Diamonds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 61.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in December 2022 up 61.86% from Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 170.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 181.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Mini Diamonds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

Read More

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 17.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.29% returns over the last 6 months and -43.02% over the last 12 months.