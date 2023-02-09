English
    Mini Diamonds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 61.86% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in December 2022 up 61.86% from Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 170.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 181.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    Mini Diamonds (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.9434.9926.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.9434.9926.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6511.02--
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.1021.6428.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.821.52-2.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.090.10
    Depreciation0.060.070.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.930.510.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.150.09
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.150.09
    Interest0.010.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.140.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.240.140.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.240.140.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.240.140.09
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.400.26
    Diluted EPS0.690.400.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.400.26
    Diluted EPS0.690.400.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited