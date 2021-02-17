Mini Diamonds Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore, down 52.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore in December 2020 down 52.27% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 85.93% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Mini Diamonds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2019.

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 3.29 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.51% returns over the last 6 months