Mini Diamonds Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore, down 33.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore in December 2018 down 33.58% from Rs. 32.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 down 601.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 down 5.48% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2017.

Mini Diamonds shares closed at 3.86 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)