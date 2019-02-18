Mini Diamonds Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore, down 33.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mini Diamonds (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore in December 2018 down 33.58% from Rs. 32.59 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 down 601.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 down 5.48% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2017.
Mini Diamonds shares closed at 3.86 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Mini Diamonds (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.64
|19.65
|32.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.02
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.64
|19.67
|32.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.30
|5.90
|28.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.35
|17.58
|6.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.05
|-7.35
|-4.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.08
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|2.93
|1.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.48
|0.68
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.48
|0.68
|Interest
|0.51
|0.46
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.02
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|-0.45
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|0.02
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|0.01
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|0.01
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|0.03
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|0.03
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|0.03
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|0.03
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited