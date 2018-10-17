Mindtree Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,708.10 crore, up 31.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,708.10 crore in September 2018 up 31.02% from Rs. 1,303.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.20 crore in September 2018 up 42.14% from Rs. 152.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.10 crore in September 2018 up 76.67% from Rs. 135.90 crore in September 2017.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 13.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.09 in September 2017.

Mindtree shares closed at 984.80 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 13.35% returns over the last 6 months and 99.25% over the last 12 months.