you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 04:17 PM IST

Mindtree Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,708.10 crore, up 31.02% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,708.10 crore in September 2018 up 31.02% from Rs. 1,303.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.20 crore in September 2018 up 42.14% from Rs. 152.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.10 crore in September 2018 up 76.67% from Rs. 135.90 crore in September 2017.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 13.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.09 in September 2017.

Mindtree shares closed at 984.80 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 13.35% returns over the last 6 months and 99.25% over the last 12 months.

Mindtree
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,708.10 1,594.70 1,303.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,708.10 1,594.70 1,303.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,063.10 993.00 852.60
Depreciation 36.40 35.90 40.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 368.50 373.20 274.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.10 192.60 135.90
Other Income 51.40 27.10 59.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 291.50 219.70 195.50
Interest 0.10 2.80 2.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 291.40 216.90 193.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 291.40 216.90 193.00
Tax 75.20 57.80 40.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 216.20 159.10 152.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 216.20 159.10 152.10
Equity Share Capital 164.20 164.00 163.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,950.50 2,792.20 2,428.30
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.17 9.71 9.09
Diluted EPS 13.14 9.68 9.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.17 9.71 9.09
Diluted EPS 13.14 9.68 9.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 04:14 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mindtree #Results

