Mindtree Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.40 crore, up 28.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,839.40 crore in March 2019 up 28.8% from Rs. 1,428.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.30 crore in March 2019 up 3.66% from Rs. 191.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.20 crore in March 2019 up 3.62% from Rs. 298.40 crore in March 2018.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 12.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.67 in March 2018.

Mindtree shares closed at 979.65 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.