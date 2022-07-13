 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindtree Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,121.10 crore, up 36.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,121.10 crore in June 2022 up 36.19% from Rs. 2,291.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 471.60 crore in June 2022 up 37.29% from Rs. 343.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 697.60 crore in June 2022 up 30.05% from Rs. 536.40 crore in June 2021.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 28.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.85 in June 2021.

Mindtree shares closed at 2,853.70 on July 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.85% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.

Mindtree
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,121.10 2,897.40 2,291.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,121.10 2,897.40 2,291.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,853.60 1,750.30 1,367.30
Depreciation 59.90 59.60 58.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 609.40 538.80 459.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 598.20 548.70 406.40
Other Income 39.50 89.80 71.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 637.70 638.50 478.20
Interest 12.20 12.10 12.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 625.50 626.40 465.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 625.50 626.40 465.30
Tax 153.90 153.40 121.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 471.60 473.00 343.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 471.60 473.00 343.50
Equity Share Capital 164.80 164.80 164.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 5,308.60 4,498.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.61 28.70 20.85
Diluted EPS 28.58 28.66 20.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.61 28.70 20.86
Diluted EPS 28.58 28.66 20.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:00 pm
