you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,908.80 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,908.80 crore in June 2020 up 4.07% from Rs. 1,834.20 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.00 crore in June 2020 up 129.77% from Rs. 92.70 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.60 crore in June 2020 up 75.93% from Rs. 206.10 crore in June 2019.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 12.94 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2019.

Mindtree shares closed at 978.15 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 28.71% over the last 12 months.

Mindtree
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,908.802,050.501,834.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,908.802,050.501,834.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,277.601,293.301,253.20
Depreciation59.7067.9066.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses309.20433.60396.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.30255.70117.20
Other Income40.6018.3022.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.90274.00139.20
Interest13.1012.8013.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax289.80261.20126.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax289.80261.20126.20
Tax76.8055.1033.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities213.00206.1092.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period213.00206.1092.70
Equity Share Capital164.60164.60164.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves3,297.102,992.003,188.70
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9412.535.64
Diluted EPS12.9312.525.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9412.535.64
Diluted EPS12.9312.525.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mindtree #Results

