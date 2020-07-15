Mindtree Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,908.80 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,908.80 crore in June 2020 up 4.07% from Rs. 1,834.20 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.00 crore in June 2020 up 129.77% from Rs. 92.70 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.60 crore in June 2020 up 75.93% from Rs. 206.10 crore in June 2019.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 12.94 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2019.

Mindtree shares closed at 978.15 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 28.71% over the last 12 months.