Mindtree Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,834.20 crore, up 15.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,834.20 crore in June 2019 up 15.02% from Rs. 1,594.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.70 crore in June 2019 down 41.73% from Rs. 159.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.10 crore in June 2019 down 19.37% from Rs. 255.60 crore in June 2018.

Mindtree EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.64 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.71 in June 2018.

Mindtree shares closed at 748.40 on July 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.03% returns over the last 6 months and -30.75% over the last 12 months.