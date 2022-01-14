Mindtree Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,750.00 crore, up 35.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,750.00 crore in December 2021 up 35.89% from Rs. 2,023.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 437.50 crore in December 2021 up 34% from Rs. 326.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 662.90 crore in December 2021 up 25.19% from Rs. 529.50 crore in December 2020.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 26.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.82 in December 2020.

Mindtree shares closed at 4,744.10 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.51% returns over the last 6 months and 172.06% over the last 12 months.