Mindtree Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,023.70 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,023.70 crore in December 2020 up 2.97% from Rs. 1,965.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.50 crore in December 2020 up 65.74% from Rs. 197.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 529.50 crore in December 2020 up 55.23% from Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2019.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 19.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.97 in December 2019.

Mindtree shares closed at 1,660.60 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.55% returns over the last 6 months and 86.06% over the last 12 months.