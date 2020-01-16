App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.30 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.30 crore in December 2019 up 9.97% from Rs. 1,787.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.00 crore in December 2019 up 2.98% from Rs. 191.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2019 up 29.5% from Rs. 263.40 crore in December 2018.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 11.97 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.64 in December 2018.

Mindtree shares closed at 887.85 on January 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.83% returns over the last 6 months and 3.90% over the last 12 months.

Mindtree
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,965.301,914.301,787.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,965.301,914.301,787.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,253.501,264.701,114.10
Depreciation69.9070.7041.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses405.50401.40389.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax236.40177.50242.40
Other Income34.8019.70-20.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.20197.20222.40
Interest13.3013.80--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax257.90183.40222.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax257.90183.40222.40
Tax60.9048.4031.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities197.00135.00191.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period197.00135.00191.30
Equity Share Capital164.60164.60164.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,993.202,845.403,000.80
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.978.2011.64
Diluted EPS11.968.2011.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.978.2011.64
Diluted EPS11.968.2011.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 16, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mindtree #Results

