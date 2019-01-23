Mindtree Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,787.20 crore, up 32.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,787.20 crore in December 2018 up 32.96% from Rs. 1,344.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.30 crore in December 2018 up 22% from Rs. 156.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.40 crore in December 2018 up 17.59% from Rs. 224.00 crore in December 2017.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 11.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.56 in December 2017.

Mindtree shares closed at 854.50 on January 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 36.18% over the last 12 months.