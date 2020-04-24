Mindtree Q4 profit may decline, but dollar revenue growth expected around 1%

Midcap IT company Mindtree on April 24 is expected to report a moderate decline in Q4FY20 profit, but rupee revenue may increase in the range of 2-3 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Brokerages see growth in dollar revenue of around a percent during the quarter ended March 2020 on a sequential basis, but a decline in travel and transportation segments due to COVID-19-led lockdown in major parts of the world may limit revenue growth.

"We expect a modest USD revenue growth QoQ (around 1 percent). Top account is showing steady traction. With the increased use of Microsoft collaboration products owing to COVID-19, Mindtree could benefit from incremental support work, which would drive growth in top account," said Centrum Broking which sees 1.1 percent QoQ decline in profit and 3.2 percent rise in rupee revenue.

Owing to COVID-19 impact, which has led to a steep impact on macro-economy, Centrum expects headwinds in most of the verticals. For Mindtree, it expects a higher impact on its Travel and Hospitality vertical (16.6 percent of total revenues).

Hence, Centrum downgraded its USD revenue growth estimates to 0.1/11.8 percent USD revenue growth for FY21/FY22 (versus 12.5/12.1 percent modelled earlier).

Kotak, too, expects revenue decline in the travel and transportation verticals and muted growth in the BFSI and retail verticals.

"Minimal or no exposure to BPO would have likely helped Mindtree to better manage the supply disruption due to the lockdown. High exposure to travel and higher dependency on clients' discretionary spends are a couple of factors to watch for when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes more apparent," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

On the operating front, earnings before interest and tax is expected to grow in the range of 6-10 percent. Margin expansion could be in the range of 40-90bps QoQ for the March quarter.

Kotak expects EBIT growth of 10.7 percent and EBIT margin improvement of 90 bps led by cost rationalisation, pullback in discretionary investments and higher offshore mix. "Rupee depreciation will provide 50 bps benefit."

According to Centrum, EBIT growth could be 6.4 percent and margin expansion may be 40bps QoQ,

Kotak expects a strong total contract value (TCV) of deals in the quarter. TCV of deal win with Rhealogy is the highest for the company to date.

"Philips deal has likely not been concluded and not be a part of the deal wins in the quarter, said Kotak.

Key things to watch out for would be the near-term outlook for travel, hospitality and retail verticals; client mining opportunity and order pipeline; outlook on a possible merger with LTI; efficacy of BCP for service delivery; increasing attrition levels; and Margin levers for FY21.

The stock rallied 4.5 percent to close at Rs 764.10 on the BSE ahead of earnings which will be released on April 24. It shed 12 percent in FY20 and lost 4.5 percent year-to-date, but during January-March quarter it gained 3.6 percent.

