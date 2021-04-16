Mindtree Q4 profit falls 2.8% to Rs 317.3 crore, dollar revenue growth at 5.2%

live bse live

Midcap IT services company Mindtree has clocked 2.8 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 317.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, hit by weak operating performance, but ended the year confident of maintaining double-digit growth and EBITDA above 20 percent in FY22.

The consolidated revenue grew by 4.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,109.3 crore and the dollar revenue at $288.2 million was up by 5.2 percent from the previous quarter.

"We are proud to deliver another strong quarter, driven by significant traction in our client portfolio globally, leading to revenue growth of 5.2 percent, EBITDA of 21.9 percent, and an order book of $375 million at the end of Q4," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Numbers were slightly above analysts' expectations on all parameters. Profit was estimated at Rs 282 crore on revenue of Rs 2,084 crore for the March quarter and dollar revenue was expected at $287 million, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Mindtree has added one client in $5 million category during the quarter, but witnessed reduction of 2 clients in $1 million band and 1 client in $10 million band. The total active clients at the end of March 2021 stood at 270, down from 276 clients seen at the end of December 2020.

The full year FY21 profit at Rs 1,110.5 crore grew by 76 percent and revenue at Rs 7,967.8 crore increased by 2.6 percent compared to previous year, while in dollar terms, the topline declined 1.1 percent over previous year.

"For the year, we delivered revenues of $1,076.5 million and margin expansion of 680 bps, while increasing order book by 12.3 percent," Debashis Chatterjee said.

"As we enter FY22, we are confident that continued client demand for transformative services, a strong order book, and strategic investments positions us well to deliver double digit growth and sustain EBITDA above 20 percent," he added.

The company said it has a healthy order book of $1,382 million, with a growth of 12.3 percent for FY21.

The attrition rate (of last twelve months) at 12.1 percent at the end of March quarter 2021, has fallen from 12.5 percent seen at December 2020.

Mindtree recommended a final dividend of 175 percent (Rs 17.50 per share) for the financial year ended March 2021.

At the operating level, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 1.2 percent sequentially to Rs 391 crore and margin contracted 100 bps QoQ to 18.6 percent in Q4FY21, which both were also ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which was pegged it at Rs 378 crore and 18.1 percent for the quarter respectively.