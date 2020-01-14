Mindtree Q3 net profit jumps 46% to Rs 197 crore

Mindtree's net profit jumped 45.9 percent to Rs 197 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20) against Rs 135 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue of the company rose 2.7 percent to Rs 1,965.3 crore versus Rs 1,914.3 crore, however, dollar revenue was down 7.2 percent at USD 251.5 million versus USD 271 million, QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax (EBIT) was up 33.2 percent at Rs 236.4 crore versus Rs 177.5 crore, while EBIT margin was up 270 bps at 12 percent versus 9.3 percent, QoQ

“We continue to execute our growth strategy, proactively incubate deals by mining strategic clients and nurture a learning-led culture. The recently concluded Annual Customer Experience Survey results depict industry-leading scores, indicating our exceptional work in delivering quality services to our clients,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & Managing Director, Mindtree.

As on December 31, 2019 the company has 320 active clients.