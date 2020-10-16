Mindtree Q2FY21 results; here are the key highlights of analyst call

Mindtree reported a 19 percent QoQ jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 253.7 crore against Rs 213 crore in the quarter ended June 2020.

Rupee revenue of the company stood at Rs 1,926 crore against Rs 1,909 crore and consolidated dollar revenue was up 3.1 percent at $261 million against $253.2 million.

The company board declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share. The record date for payment of the interim dividend will be October 27, 2020.

Here are the highlights of Mindtree's Q2 FY20 earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

In the industrial Segment, Retail, CPG and manufacturing grew 7.6 percent, Travel transport and Hospitality grew 5.9 percent, BFSI grew 3.3 percent and Communication media and technology grew 0.7 percent.

Order wins in Q2 FY21 was $303 million and $694 million for 1H FY21 across the industry, which is 10 percent higher from 1H FY20.

Service offerings aligned to meet end-to-end demands. Delivery excellence with secure notional model and future-ready MINDTREE minds.

Clients are extremely supportive and appreciating the difference management brings to the table.

Management invented reimaged loyalty program for a renowned international luxury hotel chain which enabled customer experience and reduced operating expense.

Management implemented a digital solution on Cloud for a large life insurance provider by enabling key interviews for life order entry, leading to additional business for the client.

The company implemented an RPA ward for fortune 500 gaining merchandise retailers enabling quick responses and thus helping in time to market and improve customer experience.

Building subject matter expertise and agility in delivery helps the company to satisfy its clients.

Delivery and Operations team on receiving one of the highest scores for delivery projects T plus T in a remote working scenario.