Mindtree Q2 profit jumps 19% to Rs 253.7 crore, interim dividend declared

Mindtree has reported 19 percent QoQ jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 253.7 crore against Rs 213 crore in the quarter ended June 2020.

Rupee revenue of the company stood at Rs 1,926 crore against Rs 1,909 crore and consolidated dollar revenue was up 3.1 percent at $261 million against $253.2 million.

The company board declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share (75 percent ) of par value of Rs 10 each. The record date for payment of interim dividend will be October 27, 2020.

The company won the deals worth $303 million in the second quarter.

Mindtree ended Rs 1,424.85, down Rs 127.05, or 8.19 percent on the BSE.