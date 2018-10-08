App
Business Earnings
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree Q2 PAT seen up 41.6% QoQ to Rs. 224.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 33.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,780.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Mindtree to report net profit at Rs. 224.1 crore up 41.6% quarter-on-quarter (up 120.3% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 33.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,780.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 79.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 276.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 01:15 pm

